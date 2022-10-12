Conquering the Divide: A CBS News Los Angeles Town Hall

Where does Los Angeles go from here?

Tensions among groups separated by race, geography, partisanship or religion have a long history in politics, but Sunday's leaked recording of racist comments provided an inside look into racial rivalries within our own City Hall.

Tonight at 6:30pm on our streaming platform, CBS News Los Angeles, Pat Harvey and Juan Fernandez will be joined by several gusts, holding important and frank conversations about race relations in Los Angeles.

Guests:

Gustavo Arellano - L.A. Times Columnist

Jody Armour - USC Gould School of Law Professor

Fernando Guerra - Political Science Professor, LMU

Areva Martin - Attorney and Activist

Pastor Eddie Anderson - McCarty Memorial Christian Church

Luis Resendiz - Director of Cielo's Center For Indigenous Languages and Power (CILP)

Earl Ofari Hutchinson - LA Urban Roundtable

Arturo Vargas - CEO Naleo

Marqueece Harris-Dawson - LA City Council District 8

