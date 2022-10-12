Conquering the Divide: A CBS News Los Angeles Town Hall
Where does Los Angeles go from here?
Tensions among groups separated by race, geography, partisanship or religion have a long history in politics, but Sunday's leaked recording of racist comments provided an inside look into racial rivalries within our own City Hall.
Tonight at 6:30pm on our streaming platform, CBS News Los Angeles, Pat Harvey and Juan Fernandez will be joined by several gusts, holding important and frank conversations about race relations in Los Angeles.
Guests:
- Gustavo Arellano - L.A. Times Columnist
- Jody Armour - USC Gould School of Law Professor
- Fernando Guerra - Political Science Professor, LMU
- Areva Martin - Attorney and Activist
- Pastor Eddie Anderson - McCarty Memorial Christian Church
- Luis Resendiz - Director of Cielo's Center For Indigenous Languages and Power (CILP)
- Earl Ofari Hutchinson - LA Urban Roundtable
- Arturo Vargas - CEO Naleo
- Marqueece Harris-Dawson - LA City Council District 8
How To Watch:
- CBS News App: Download the app on your phone or connected TV. The app Is available on the following devices:
Roku
Amazon Fire TV
IPhone and IPad
Android
AppleTV
Samsung Smart TV
Vizio
LG
Xbox One
Playstation 4
Android TV
Fire Tablet
- Pluto TV: Click here to watch or go to channel 405 on your connected TV
- CBSLA.com: Watch on our website or CBS Los Angeles app
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.