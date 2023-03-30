Watch CBS News
Connector between 405 and 605 Freeways closed for urgent maintenence

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Authorities have shut down the major interchange between I-405 and I-605 Freeways in order to work on urgent repairs on a powerline.

According to the authorities, crews are trying to repair a support wire before the next storm hits. 

The busy freeway connector near Long Beach will be closed until midnight.

Initially, California Highway Patrol believed that there were downed power lines. Later on Wednesday, they recanted that report.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 5:36 PM

