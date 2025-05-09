Watch CBS News
12-year-old boy killed in shooting at Compton playground

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
A 12-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at a playground in Compton on Friday afternoon. 

Authorities were sent to the the 2100 block of Oris Street near Fig/Oleander Park, located at Fig Street and Oleander Street, at around 4 p.m. after learning of the shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Firefighters with the Downey and Compton fire departments say that the boy was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in critical condition.

He was declared dead sometime after arrival. Authorities have not identified the victim.

There was no information provided on a suspect or motive in the shooting. 

Authorities have not announced any arrests. 

The entire park was surrounded by crime tape as investigators surveyed the scene. It's unclear when the area would be reopened to the public. 

