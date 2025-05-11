Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old at Compton playground

Authorities have announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in connection with the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Compton playground.

The shooting unfolded Friday around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of Oris Street near Fig/Oleander Park, located at Fig Street and Oleander Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The boy was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he was declared dead sometime after arrival.

While investigating, authorities said they were able to "positively identify the subject," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The individual, described as a 17-year-old boy, was taken into custody Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.