Authorities seek public's help in search for Compton murder suspect

Authorities are asking for help from the public as they continue their search for a man wanted in connection with a murder that happened in May.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Poinsettia Avenue on May 9 after learning of a death in the area, according to a release shared on Monday.

An LASD bulletin sharing information on the search for Darney Harris, a 55-year-old man wanted for murder in Compton. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

During their investigation they determined the suspect to be Darney Harris, a 55-year-old man who frequents Buena Park, downtown Los Angeles and Compton.

He is described as standing 5-foot-11 and weighs around 25 pounds, deputies said. He is bald with brown eyes.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.