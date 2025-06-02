Watch CBS News
Authorities seek public's help in search for Compton murder suspect

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
/ KCAL News

Authorities are asking for help from the public as they continue their search for a man wanted in connection with a murder that happened in May. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Poinsettia Avenue on May 9 after learning of a death in the area, according to a release shared on Monday. 

user83861-1748900992-media1.jpg
An LASD bulletin sharing information on the search for Darney Harris, a 55-year-old man wanted for murder in Compton.  Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

During their investigation they determined the suspect to be Darney Harris, a 55-year-old man who frequents Buena Park, downtown Los Angeles and Compton. 

He is described as standing 5-foot-11 and weighs around 25 pounds, deputies said. He is bald with brown eyes. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

