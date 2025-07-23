Compton man wanted for allegedly assaulting a federal officer was taken into custody at Mexico border

A Compton man wanted by law enforcement for allegedly assaulting a federal officer during federal immigration enforcement protests in June was taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday.

An FBI spokesperson said officials in Mexico arrested Elpidio Reyna and alerted the FBI, and the agency negotiated his surrender with his attorney. Agents had been seeking the 39-year-old since he fled to Mexico in June.

Reyna is accused of throwing concrete blocks at law enforcement vehicles on June 7 as they drove along Alondra Boulevard in Paramount. His actions allegedly injured a federal officer and damaged government vehicles.

The Department of Homeland Security stated at the time that agents were staging in the area as immigration enforcement operations were underway.

Protesters had gathered in Paramount later that afternoon on June 7, and the demonstrations spread to nearby Compton. Later in the evening, protesters took to downtown LA as well.

On June 9, the FBI released a photo of Reyna, identifying him as the alleged Paramount assault suspect and offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

When investigators determined that Reyna was in Mexico, his photograph and description were publicized in that country as well.

Reyna was believed to be living in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, according to the FBI.