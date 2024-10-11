Compton man charged in roadway death of Manhattan Beach police officer

A Compton man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter for the death of a 35-year-old Manhattan Beach Police Department officer who died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to work last year.

Officer Chad Swanson was riding his department motorcycle on Oct. 4, 2023, in the early morning on the 405 Freeway when a multi-vehicle accident caused him to crash.

Raymond Eugene Sanders, 69, is accused of improperly securing boxes of lighting fixtures to his truck, causing several to fall onto the roadway. Investigators determined improper securement as a key factor in the crash, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Sanders is charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.

Law enforcement said last year that the 13-year-department veteran was thrown from his motorcycle after a vehicle unsafely changed lanes. Paramedics rushed the critically injured officer to the hospital where he later died.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said this case is a grim reminder of the devastating consequences of negligence on roads.

"Drivers must always remain vigilant and cautious — failure to do so can cost lives. Those who act recklessly and put others in danger will be held accountable," Gascón said. The CHP also sent out a reminder that when transporting cargo, it needs to be secured properly.

At the time of Swanson's death last year, the Manhattan Beach Police Department held a news conference to share details of Swanson's life and service, expressing grief about his loss.

"He loved riding his motor. Most importantly he loved his wife and three boys. He had an infectious smile and was always positive. He was simply a joy to work with," said MBPD Lt. Kelly Benjamin.

In 2016, Swanson was part of a group of four MBPD officers awarded the Life Saving Award at the Medal of Valor Ceremony for saving the life of a burglary suspect who was bleeding out from his self-inflicted wound. Doctors at Harbor General Hospital credited the officers' actions with saving the man's life.

Swanson attended the three-day, Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas when the 2017 mass shooting took place. Swanson was shot in his arm, while his MBPD coworker, part of the department group that went to the festival, died from her gunshot wound.

It was reported in a 2017 Daily Breeze newspaper article that when Swanson heard gunfire at the concert, he ran toward the crowd, looking for victims who needed help.