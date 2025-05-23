Compton High School unveils news $200 million state-of-the-art campus, receives $10 million gift from Dr. Dre

Grammy-award-winning rapper and producer Dr. Dre and community leaders gathered on Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling Compton High School's new $200 million state-of-the-art campus.

School board president Micah Ali told the crowd that the new campus was not only a celebration for the school but for the entire community. Ali said the project wouldn't have been possible without people believing that students in Compton deserve the best.

Ali was standing in front of the new modern high school facility that spans across 31 acres and will serve more than 1,800 students. The school will include a half-size Olympic pool, a more than 36,000 square foot gymnasium and a 140,000 square foot academic building.

Also at the ceremony was Compton native, Andre "Dr. Dre" Young. He was not only recognized at the event for being one of Compton's most prolific music moguls, but he was also recognized for his $10 million donation to the project. His donation went toward the Andre "Dr. Dre" Young Performing Arts Center, which features a state-of-the-art recording music studio and dons a mural of his face.

"This is the type of building I would've loved to go to when I was growing up," he said. "Unfortunately, it wasn't here, but it's here now."

Dr. Dre recalled being at the groundbreaking event three years ago. He said being able to see the idea come to fruition was special.

"Compton is a breeding ground for talent," Dr. Dre said. "I'm standing here as literal proof that coming from Compton, that there is nothing that can stop me and everything and anything is possible."

He encouraged students to take advantage of the new opportunities at the school, like the technological advancements.

The newly completed high school replaces the previous one, which was almost 120 years old, officials said. The school will open for students in the fall.