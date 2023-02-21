Dominguez High School campus closed after three-alarm fire erupts in cafeteria

Firefighters have responded in droves as flames broke out at Dominguez High School in Compton.

The fire could be seen miles away as the fire consumed parts of a building's roof.

According to authorities, the fire began in the cafeteria. Classes will not be at the high school and the campus will be closed tomorrow, Compton Unified School District officials said in a statement.

Firefighters battle three-alarm fire at Compton high school KCAL News

"Staff will receive specific instructions as to whether and where they are to report," the statement read.

School breakfast and lunch will be provided at Clinton Elementary School.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

"We are grateful that there are no reported injuries and for our school and district community who have already come together to start planning for instruction to resume," said school officials.