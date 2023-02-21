Watch CBS News

Dominguez High remains closed after major fire

Dominguez High School in Compton remained closed Tuesday after a major fire destroyed the cafeteria. Officials are waiting for fire investigators to give the all-clear for students and staff to return. Tina Patel reports.
