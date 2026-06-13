Evacuations ordered in Compton after grenade found inside home

Several blocks of homes in Compton were evacuated on Saturday after someone found a grenade in their garage, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies said.

The discovery was made at around 2:45 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Zamora Avenue, according to deputies.

They said that the person called 911 to report that they were cleaning their garage and found what appeared to be a grenade.

Arson/Explosive Detail personnel with LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau were called to the scene to assume the investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

Deputies said that homes in a three-block radius were evacuated as their investigation continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.