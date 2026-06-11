Compton neighborhood evacuated after resident finds explosives at home

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department evacuated a Compton neighborhood after someone found explosives in a storage area of their home.

Deputies said the resident was working on the home and found the explosives at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies did not provide any other details about the ordnance. The department's bomb squad arrived in the neighborhood at about 4 p.m.

The Sheriff's Department urged people to stay away from the area near the 800 block of N. Chester Avenue.