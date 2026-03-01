Watch CBS News
LA County detectives investigating man's death in Compton

Los Angeles County detectives are investigating a man's death in Compton early Sunday morning. 

It was reported a little before 9:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of E. Pacific Commerce Drive near Compton Creek and the 710 Freeway, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. 

Deputies arrived to find the victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, dead at the scene. 

They did not provide details on a possible suspect or motive in the incident. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

