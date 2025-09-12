Carjacking suspect arrested after lengthy pursuit through Orange, LA counties

A carjacking suspect was arrested following a lengthy pursuit that ran through Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday night.

The chase began in the Compton area at around 6:40 p.m., when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies began to chase the driver. They say that the car, a white Chevrolet Tahoe, was taken from the 100 block of E. Compton Boulevard.

Deputies said that the suspect allegedly took the car as a mother and her children were inside, but they were all able to get out safely.

As the chase continued, the driver crashed into another car near the eastbound 105 Freeway and Sommerset Ranch, LASD said. There was no word on injuries related to that collision.

Eventually, the suspect was taken into custody after they crossed the Orange County border and wound up in Laguna Hills. California Highway Patrol officers, who were following the pursuit, used a successful PIT maneuver to bring the suspect's vehicle to a stop near the intersection of Avenida De La Carlota and El Toro Road.

The suspect has not yet been identified. It's unclear what charges he may be facing.