Community urged to give traffic concerns in Riverside County

The Riverside County Transportation Commission is updating its 2024 Traffic Relief Plan and is looking for input from residents to reflect current and future needs.

Some of these needs include reducing traffic by "constructing highway improvements, repairing potholes on local roads and streets, increasing the frequency of public transportation, and fortifying our county's transportation infrastructure against natural disasters," according to a news release.

The plan was last updated in 2020 following a similar period where residents can voice their concerns.

Riverside County residents have until March 31 to read the draft of the 2024 updated plan and add feedback in an online form. The plan and form can be found here.

The RCTC is expected to vote on the updated plan in spring and will consider project funding options in summer.

If you have questions about the Traffic Relief Plan, email the RCTC at info@rctc.org or call 951-787-7141.