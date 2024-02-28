Watch CBS News
Community urged to give traffic concerns in Riverside County

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Riverside County residents voice traffic concerns
Riverside County residents voice traffic concerns

The Riverside County Transportation Commission is updating its 2024 Traffic Relief Plan and is looking for input from residents to reflect current and future needs.

Some of these needs include reducing traffic by "constructing highway improvements, repairing potholes on local roads and streets, increasing the frequency of public transportation, and fortifying our county's transportation infrastructure against natural disasters," according to a news release. 

The plan was last updated in 2020 following a similar period where residents can voice their concerns.

Riverside County residents have until March 31 to read the draft of the 2024 updated plan and add feedback in an online form. The plan and form can be found here.

The RCTC is expected to vote on the updated plan in spring and will consider project funding options in summer.  

If you have questions about the Traffic Relief Plan, email the RCTC at info@rctc.org or call 951-787-7141.

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 8:22 AM PST

