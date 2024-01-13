Community remembrance fair held in Alhambra one year after mass shooting

Survivors of a mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park gathered Saturday for a solemn commemoration of lives lost one year after the tragic event.

Ten people were killed, and another 10 were injured in the January 2023 shooting following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands.

The shooter then allegedly went to neighboring Alhambra at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio on 120 block of South Garfield Avenue. The suspect walked into the dance hall armed but patrons there disarmed him.

On Saturday, a survivor shared the role of dancing in his life as a symbol of resilience. The Lai Lai Ballroom hosted booths from various help organizations, providing resources for individuals navigating the path to recovery.

Representative Mike Fong acknowledged the need for a closer examination of gun control laws in the aftermath of the tragic event.