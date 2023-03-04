Commission report finds LA Sheriff deputy gangs 'run' certain patrol stations

A just-released report by the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission found that deputy gangs or cliques are active in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and many of the county's patrol stations are "run" by these deputy gangs.

While not addressing the report directly, Sheriff Robert Luna said Friday he was elected to "bring new leadership and accountability" to the department and has created an office for "constitutional policing," led by former U.S. Attorney Eileen Decker.

That office, Luna said in a statement, "will be staffed with attorneys, investigators, and auditors, and it will be tasked with helping to eradicate deputy gangs from this department. The vast majority of the department personnel are hardworking and dedicated professionals who are committed to humbly serving the community."

The special counsel's 70-page report, which was released Friday, identified at least half a dozen gangs or cliques within the department calling themselves the Executioners, the Banditos, the Regulators, the Spartans, the Gladiators, the Cowboys and the Reapers.

The report claims these gangs are in control of certain county patrol stations as opposed to the sergeants, lieutenants and captains, and that new deputy cliques form as members of existing groups retire, or leave the Sheriff's Department.

Evidence suggests that gangs are now re-emerging in Men's Central Jail after efforts over the years to eradicate the problem of excessive force behind bars, the special counsel found.

"Merely transferring members of deputy gangs or deputy cliques has not proved particularly effective," the report states. It further details how certain on-duty violent incidents are celebrated and add to the gang-affiliated deputies' tattoo embellishments.

Deputies sued in civil lawsuits arising from the alleged use of excessive force cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in judgments and settlements, the report said, estimating that the additional cost to the county in such cases is upwards of $55 million.

In a hearing Friday where Special Counsel Bert Diexler presented the report, the Civilian Oversight Commission approved the document and adopted its guidance. The report's recommendations will be sent to Luna, with the commission's urging that he adopt, implement and start enforcing them immediately.

The document will also be sent to the Board of Supervisors to fulfill their September 2021 directive to develop a plan to address the

problem.

"We have faith that Sheriff Luna's administration understands the damage that deputy gangs cause," Danielle Butler Vappie, interim executive director for the commission, said in a statement.

The gangs "put a stain on all the positive work that is being done by honorable deputies each day," she added.

The investigation involved eight hearings that included witness testimony and public comments. The special counsel's team also interviewed nearly 80 anonymous witnesses.