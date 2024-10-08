Commercial buildings evacuated in Commerce hazmat incident

Commercial buildings evacuated after big rig catches fire in Commerce

Commercial buildings in the area of a smoking tractor-trailer in Commerce have been evacuated as Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are responding.

The hazmat incident was reported around 12:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Garfield Avenue. LACoFD crews responded to a tractor-trailer with two tanks possibly leaking.

A 1/4 mile evacuation has been ordered, according to the LA County Fire Department.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where a constant stream of water doused the side of the tanker truck. There were no flames still burning, but the side of the building was clearly singed from the earlier fire.

No injuries have been reported.

It's unclear what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.