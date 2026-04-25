Fire destroys Commerce warehouse storing cotton materials, LA County firefighters say

A large fire destroyed a warehouse in the city of Commerce that was storing cotton insulation materials, according to Los Angeles County firefighters.

The fire was reported at around 10:10 a.m. in the 6400 block of Corvette Street, Los Angeles County Fire Department crews told CBS LA.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that insulation bales stored outside of the building had caught fire, which then spread to the nearby structure.

Crews were able to contain the fire to just the warehouse and the storage yard, which they said was a total loss at around 12:15 p.m., when they finally extinguished the fire.

The decimated warehouse after a fire erupted early Saturday, April 25, 2026. CBS LA

No injuries were reported as all of the warehouse's employees were able to get out in time, firefighters said. They also said that crews would remain on scene for several hours on Saturday as the cotton material was still smoldering.