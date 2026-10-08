Commerce multi-vehicle crash involving sheriff's deputy leaves 1 person dead

An early morning multi-vehicle crash involving a sheriff's deputy's SUV in Commerce left a driver involved dead at the scene.

Sheriff's deputies were responding to a person down call around 1:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Clara Street in Cudahy.

Another responding deputy struck a vehicle in the intersection of Sheila Street and Atlantic Boulevard in Commerce. That civilian vehicle also crashed into another vehicle, leaving the driver of the first vehicle, struck by the deputy's SUV, dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, and the deputy driver involved was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Atlantic Boulevard south of Washington remains closed for the morning commute.