'Comfort and Joy' celebration gives to those in need in South LA

'Comfort and Joy' celebration gives to those in need in South LA
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities partnered with the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and Driven Project to spread holiday cheer to those in need at their seventh annual 'Comfort & Joy' celebration this morning.

Attorneys from top Los Angeles law firms volunteered alongside LAPD officers making the holiday season special for 500 pre-selected families. There was plenty of fun for children at the event, and families were treated with bags of groceries and household goods.

"Every year our Comfort & Joy event gets bigger and bigger, and is something we always look forward to kicking off the holiday season with," says 2022 Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities President Steve Vartazarian. "We are proud to be working alongside Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, and Driven Project to bring happiness to families in need these holidays."

December 3, 2022

