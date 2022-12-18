Comedian Gabriel Iglesias hosts $100,000 Quinceañera for his dog

When it comes to our dogs, we always want to give them nothing but the best. And that is exactly what comedian Gabriel Iglesias gave his chihuahua.

He says he spent about $100,000 for a Quinceañera for the dog. More than 300 guests were invited to the party, including 12 dogs.

The party included a band, a DJ, dancers, a Build-A-Bear station, and caricature artists. Iglesias said he was inspired to throw the bash after he saw someone throw a party for their own dog.