Comedian Carlos Mencia charged with felony tax fraud; DA calls him "one of California's biggest tax scofflaws"

The Los Angeles District Attorney announced on Thursday that criminal business tax fraud charges have been filed against comedian Carlos Mencia, accusing him of failing to report $8.7 million in income over a six-year period.

The 58-year-old comedian's real name is Ned Arnel Holness, but he goes by Carlos Mencia professionally. Hochman called Mencia "One of California's biggest tax scofflaws."

He has been charged with 12 felony counts, six relating to his personal taxes and six relating to corporate taxes that he failed to file. Over a six-year period, between 2019 and 2024, Mencia allegedly did not report $8.7 million in income.

Hochman said that translates to over $300,000 in state tax, and "by the way, we're not even dealing with whatever federal tax obligations he may have not complied with."

Hochman said the California Tax Franchise Tax Board sent Mencia 78 notices about unfiled returns. Mencia had filed returns before 2019, Hochman said.

"He (Mencia) is on the California Franchise Tax Board's list of the 500 greatest tax delinquents in both personal and corporate income categories," Hochman said.

If convicted on all counts, Hochman said Mencia could face over 10 years in prison, in addition to paying back taxes, plus interest, which would almost double the amount owed.

The charges are the first to be filed by the newly created Business Tax Fraud Unit, Hochman said. He noted the new unit will target businesses that evade tax payments.

Mencia has been in comedy for more than two decades and hosted a Comedy Central show from 2005 to 2008 called "Mind of Mencia."

The comedian currently lists 80 upcoming shows on his website, taking place at various venues across the country through 2026.