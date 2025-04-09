Beloved Papa Cristos restaurant to close after 77 years in Pico-Union

Beloved Papa Cristos restaurant to close in May after 77 years

Papa Cristos, a beloved Greek restaurant in Pico-Union, will close its doors next month after 77 years in business.

"This is more than heartbreaking. I grew up here," owner Chrys Chrys. "I was coming in here as a little boy. I've been in an apron working here for 65 years — this is my life. Now, here we go, we are going to cut it off."

Chrys said he's closing the restaurant because of the rising costs.

"We want to stay here forever," he said. "The neighborhood is becoming more expensive. Rents and values have taken us out."

As word spread about Papa Cristos' closure, loyal customers came by to say their goodbyes, forming lines that went out the door.

"We're happy. We've had the pleasure of knowing and coming here for over 40 years," customer Tony Lama said.

Customers stocked up on olive oil, Greek pasta, Baklava and Papa Cristos' special spices.

"I can't stand the idea he's not going to be here anymore," customer Roger Allers said. "I want there to be some way to save this."

Chrys' daughter Annie Kolber flew in from Chicago to help her dad in the final weeks.

"My grandfather started the market from this wall to this wall in 1948," Kolber said. "Anything beyond that, that's all been my dad. He took this over in his 20s and built this cultural center, if you will, in the center of LA."

Chrys is turning 80 soon and wants to spend time with his grandkids. He said Papa Cristos had a good run.

"I'm not leaving anything behind," he said. "The spirit of this place will endure forever."

While this may be the end of the storefront, the family is figuring out a way for their food and products to live on.

"We don't know what it's going to be," Chrys said. "We can't leave you by yourselves. We are here for you. We love you."