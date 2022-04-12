Cold winds bring down tree on Culver City home; Prompt dust, surf advisories

Southern California woke up to blustery, cold winds that brought a tree down on a Culver City home and have prompted advisories.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning were in the 40s in the valleys, sending students and early morning commuters scrambling for warmer jackets and hats. The blustery winds added to the chill of the morning.

The strong winds may have been what took down wires in the Pacific Palisades at Channel Road and Pacific Coast Highway.

(credit: Tina Patel/CBS)

The wind also appears to have taken down a large tree onto a home on Minerva Avenue in Culver City. No injuries have been reported and the roof does not appear to have collapsed, but crews are on the scene to clean up the scene.

Gale force winds are also making things hazardous on the water. Gusts of up to 40 knots are expected in coastal waters through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service, and there is an increased risk of small boats capsizing, high surf, and dangerous rip currents.

A dust advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. for coastal and central Los Angeles County and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, and San Gabriel valleys. The South Coast Air Quality Management District warned that blowing dust can lead to unhealthy air quality and lead to poor visibility for motorists.