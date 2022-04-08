Scorching heat breaks records across Southland

A sudden influx of heat has Southern California residents feeling the swoon of summer in the middle of spring, as several regions reached record-breaking temperatures Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, the 100 degree weather in Long Beach shattered a previous record of 93 degrees set in 1989.

Additionally, several other locales experienced record-breaking heat, including:

Los Angeles International Airport: 100 degrees, breaking previous record of 93 in 1989,

Santa Ana: 99 degrees, tying previous record set in 1989,

Chula Vista: 91 degrees, breaking previous record of 89 set in 1989,

El Cajon: 97 degrees, breaking previous record of 95 set in 1899,

Oxnard: 99 degrees, breaking previous record of 89,

Camarillo: 98 degrees, breaking previous record of 92 set in 1989,

Santa Barbara: 92 degrees, breaking previous record of 91 set in 1989,

Fullerton: 101 degrees, breaking previous record of 90 set in 2014,

Ontario: 96 degrees, breaking previous record of 92 set in 2014,

Chino: 99 degrees, breaking previous record of 92 set in 2014,

John Wayne Airport: 103 degrees, breaking previous record of 85 set in 2010,

Oceanside: 98 degrees, breaking previous record of 81 set in 2010,

Carlsbad: 95 degrees, breaking previous record of 79 set in 2010.

NWS officials urged residents to monitor their level of water intake to remain hydrated, especially children and the elderly.

Heat advisories were set to remain in place through Friday afternoon at 6 p.m., with another round of potentially record-breaking hit set to strike earlier Friday.