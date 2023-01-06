Cold weather alert issued for parts of LA County

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have issued a cold weather alert for portions of the county as uncharacteristically low temperatures descend on the Southland.

According to a press release, wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees over the weekend.

"Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather," said Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis. "Extra precautions should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside."

Affected areas include:

Santa Clarita Valley (Saturday, Jan. 7);

Lancaster (Saturday, Jan. 7 through Sun. Jan. 8; Tuesday Jan. 10 through Wednesday Jan. 11);

Mount Wilson (Tuesday, Jan. 10).

Health officials advised residents to take the necessary precautions and protect themselves from the cold by:

dressing in layers of warm clothing, especially if outdoors,

protecting your head, hands and feet fro the cold,

checking on family members, friends and neighbors who are at risk, especially those who may have limited mobility and access to heat,

Bring pets indoors and do not leave them outdoors overnight,

take shelter during peak cold times.

Residents are advised against using stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes, as they raise a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Additionally, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority offers a Winter Shelter Program for those who need a place to stay. Information can be accessed by calling 211 or online at www.lahsa.org.