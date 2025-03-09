Colangelo scores 2, Dostal stops 31 shots as Ducks beat Islanders 4-1

Sam Colangelo scored twice, Lukas Dostal stopped 31 shots and the Anaheim Ducks beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Sunday night.

Drew Helleson and Mason McTavish also scored for the Ducks.

Tony DeAngelo spoiled Dostal's shutout bid with just under 5 minutes remaining, and Marcus Hogberg finished with 23 saves for the Islanders.

Colangelo gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead with 2:08 left in the first period, and Helleson doubled the lead with 5:04 remaining in the second.

McTavish made it 3-0 early in the third and Colangelo got his second of the night into an empty net at 8:08.

Takeaways

Islanders: New York, which had won four of its previous five, is now four points behind the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ducks: Anaheim won for just the third time in eight games (3-4-1), and pulled seven points behind Calgary for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Key moment

The Islanders had a 2-on-1 short-handed rush in the opening minute of the third period, but Adam Pelech's shot went wide off Dostal's glove. The Ducks went up the other way and got a 2-on-1 with McTavish firing a shot over Hogberg's blocker for a power-play goal to push the lead to 3-0.

Key stat

Trailing 2-0 after two periods, the Islanders outshot the Ducks 16-8 in the third but Dostal had 15 saves as Anaheim had a 2-1 scoring edge in the period.

Up next

Islanders visit Los Angeles on Tuesday, and Ducks host Washington.