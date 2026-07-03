Coffee With CBS LA will be heading to Temecula as community faces proposed high-voltage project

The Coffee With CBS LA initiative will be hosting its next event in the Inland Empire, specifically Temecula, where the community is battling a proposed high-voltage project.

The "Golden Pacific Powerlink" is a proposed 150-mile, 500-kilovolt transmission line system. It is designed to run from the Imperial Valley Substation (just north of Mexicali) through Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, past Palomar Mountain and right through Riverside County. The massive steel towers would stand well over 100 feet tall.

While utility officials argue the project is necessary to relieve grid congestion, lower energy costs, and boost reliability during extreme weather, local opposition is mounting. Temecula residents, city council members and even Cal Fire firefighters have mobilized against it.

Critics cite a heightened risk of wildfires in severe fire zones, health concerns, and the direct degradation of the city's unique rural appeal. Specifically, the proposed path cuts straight through Temecula's invaluable wine country, threatening scenic landscapes and thousands of local homes.

Join the CBS LA team at Batter Up Bakery. We want to hear directly from residents and members of the community.

When: Wednesday, July 8, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Batter Up Bakery, 26490 Ynez Rd, Ste K, Temecula, CA

Come talk to us about warehouses, the power grid, or any local issue on your mind. As always, coffee is on us!