Coffee With CBS LA is heading to the Inland Empire with next event in Corona

The Coffee With CBS LA initiative is making its way out to the Inland Empire, with its next event taking place in Corona.

The Inland Empire is an area of Southern California that has seen a lot of change, including the announcement of the upcoming closure of the Southwest Healthcare Corona Regional Medical Center's labor and delivery ward.

CBS LA previously reported this news earlier this month, noting it's at least the second closure in the region within the last two years, citing a decrease in birth rates.

The team at CBS LA wants to hear from residents about issues like this that are currently impacting their communities. Everyone is welcome to attend the Coffee With CBS LA event at Sunrise Grind and share their concerns.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Where: Sunrise Grind, 3833 Bedford Canyon Rd STE 103, Corona, CA 92883

No topic is off the table, so come grab a coffee (on CBS LA!) while we listen.