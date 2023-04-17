Closing weekend for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

You could feel the power of the IndyCars and their turbocharged engines through the ground on Sunday as they roared around the race track.

"You can hear the revving of the engines going 200 miles per hour," said Andrew Shinll, Costa Mesa resident/spectator.

Early in the race, car 9 signaled for help after hitting tires on the same turn. Crews were quick to fix the problem and the driver took off minutes later.

"Street circuit 200 miles an hour them coming thru, this will be a pretty awesome event," said Mckinley Topp, a fan from Newport Beach.

The sights and sounds familiar for many who came out to enjoy the race this weekend.

"I love the races. We've been coming out here for 40 years now," said Mike Vigil, fan coming from Diamond Bar. Another racing fan said they have been coming here for 12 years.

Known as the "Roar by the shore," the Acura Grand Prix brought fans to their feet as the green flag signaled the start of the featured IndyCar race.

An international field of world-class drivers including defending and previous series winners and this year, first time winner Kyle Kirkwood takes the checkered flag.

Kirkwood finished 0.9907 of a second ahead of Andretti Autosport teammate Romain Grosjean.

But also, many fans who were not following a specific race car driver came out just for the thrill of it all.

"I wasn't expecting everyone to get so roudy but that's best part about it," said one fan.

"I'm really into the technology of racing i always like to see a woman participate," said Liz Perry, spectator from Yorba Linda.

"It's been great to see Long Beach host one of the greater street circuits in the U.S.," said Jim Perry, a fan who came to watch the race.