Cleanup continues after storm batters Southern California

A series of huge winter storms to hit the Southland has left many neighborhoods with massive cleanup due to flooding and mudflows.

The latest storms, a one-two punch that swept through the area on Monday and Tuesday, turned deadly in Northern California, with more than a dozen reported dead thus far.

In Southern California, many residents were placed under mandatory evacuation orders or warnings as heavy downpour continued through both days, creating dangerous conditions for an area that traditionally remains dry.

Now, massive cleanup efforts are underway in places like Studio City, where caked mud can be seen on many city streets with cars trapped in their midst.

The mud is so slippery in areas, tow truck drivers are unable to access the area and free the trapped cars, leaving Los Angeles Department of Public Works crews to dig them out by hand and with the help of some heavy machinery.

While they clean the streets, residents are also busy clearing out driveways and garages filled with mud after the storm dumped several inches of precipitation in an already saturated region due to a weekend deluge.

Other neighbors hired cleanup crews with nearly a dozen people to help clean the mud, some of which currently sits more than three-feet deep.

All of the cleanup comes just days before another storm is expected over the coming weekend, though meteorologists suggest that it won't be anywhere near the power of what hit on Monday.

"I'm really scared about it," said Julie Ganis, who had been digging her car out of her garage for the last two days.