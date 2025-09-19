Dodger fans react to pitcher Clayton Kershaw announcing retirement after 18 seasons

Dodger fans packed into Dodger Stadium on Thursday night, wearing jersey number 22 to honor the pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who announced his retirement after 18 seasons with the ball club.

Kershaw, the 37-year-old left-handed pitcher, announced he'll retire after the 2025 season. An 11-time all-star, he's spent all 18 years of his career wearing Dodger blue, a run of success not going unnoticed by fans.

"Having been born and raised in LA, it's like that's a very LA ride or die thing to do is start off as a Dodger and end as a Dodger and I think a lot of LA fans are really happy about that," said Rebecca Ceped, a Dodger fan.

Some fans remember the very first time they saw him take the mound back in 2008.

"Young, a lot of promise and it was he had a pretty good debut," said Myses Giron, another fan.

Others don't know of a time when he wasn't part of the "Boys in Blue."

"I think it is pretty cool that he stayed with the Dodgers so much that he gets to do this and like I am really happy for him," said Mercedes Cardenas, who attended Thursday night's game.

He wasn't just a great pitcher; some fans said his greatness went beyond the mound.

"Great guy, nothing to complain about, always friendly, definitely wanted to make sure the fans had a reason to still be a fan," said Michael Villarama.

For most Kershaw fans, there's one specific moment from his career that his etched into Dodger lore.

"It gave me goose bumps. I felt so happy and proud of him," said Lourdes Cepeda, about Kershaw accomplishing 3000 strikeouts.

Kershaw is a two-time World Series Champion and will cap off his Hall of Fame career with three Cy Young awards, the most prestigious honors in Major League Baseball. But his fans said his story isn't finished yet.

"I am hoping he can ride into the sunset with a third World Series, hopefully," Giron said.

The Dodgers' Friday night home game against the San Francisco Giants will be his last regular-season home game. Fans said they hope many of the players will still be here next season, but added that it won't be the same without number 22 on the field.