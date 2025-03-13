Claremont McKenna College campus placed on lockdown for reports of active shooter

The Claremont McKenna College campus was placed on lockdown Thursday after authorities received reports of an active shooter.

Campus police say that the potential threat was reported in the late afternoon, prompting them to issue a shelter in place order while the campus was scoured.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies assisting with the matter said that they had not found any evidence of a shooting as they cleared the campus.

SkyCal flew over the school, where about a dozen police cars and a SWAT team could be seen. Several armed officers in a group were spotted as they walked throughout the many buildings.

CMC is one of six Claremont Colleges. It is located at 888 N. Columbia Avenue.

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of law enforcement officers rushed to Loma Linda Hospital in San Bernardino County for phony reports of a bomb on campus. The call was said to be unfounded and a joint investigation with the FBI is underway to find the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.