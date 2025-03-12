Deputies search Loma Linda hospital amid reports of armed individual

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department are clearing the Loma Linda University Medical Center following reports of an armed individual.

The department later described the incident as a "possible man with a gun at Loma Linda Hospital."

"We are aware of a possible man with a gun at Loma Linda Hospital. We have deputies on the scene and are actively clearing the hospital. Please share with your viewers to stay away from the area. We will post updates on our social media platforms," they said in a statement.

Please avoid the area and use alternative routes.



For real-time updates, follow our official social media channels.



— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 13, 2025

The sheriff's department urged people to avoid the area.