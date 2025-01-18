Civilian search and rescue team jumps into action in midst of Eaton Fire

Civilian rescue team jumps into action in midst of Eaton Fire

When the chaos of the Eaton Fire erupted in early January, forcing thousands to flee for their safety, one group of civilians did the exact opposite, springing into action to try and rescue those who needed them. After hours of intense work, they returned home just to find that they, like so many others, had lost their homes to the fire.

"It was hard to see at all, just cause the winds were so high," said Heather McAlpine, a volunteer with Altadena Mountain Rescue.

Typically, they're trained to assist with rescues in mountain ranges, putting them in unfamiliar territory all the while in the midst of a life-or-death situation.

"We kinda had that focus to just make sure we could save as many lives as we could," she said.

They worked through the night, doing what they could to help all the while unaware that their homes were amongst the thousands lost.

Among those is Masha Zann, another volunteer who worked alongside McAlpine that had her home destroyed.

"Honestly it's all been kind of a blur still," Zann said. "I think honestly it hasn't fully hit me."

She says that she and her husband had just finished a four-year project to renovate their home.

Despite the profound loss throughout their beloved community, they take solace in the fact that they're surrounded by people who care just as much as they do.

Even now, days after the flames have subsided and evacuation orders lifted, they continue to help with urban search and rescue teams searching for people who are still missing in the wake of the fire.