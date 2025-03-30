Watch CBS News
Civilian in serious condition, two LAFD members injured in Pacoima crash

By
Iris Salem
A civilian in Pacoima has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after a collision with an LAFD fire engine.

Two LAFD members aboard the fire engine were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident on West Terra Bella Street in the 13000 block on Sunday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

