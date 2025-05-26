Watch CBS News
Local News

Civilian dies, 2 LAPD officers injured in San Fernando Valley crash

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man died and two officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were injured after a traffic collision Monday, authorities confirmed.

The crash took place just before 2 p.m. in the area of 10900 West Saticoy Street in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision; one being driven by a civilian, and the other by a LAPD officer.

The civilian, identified only as a 70-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Two LAPD officers were transported to a local hospital. As of 2:20 p.m., their conditions are not known. It's not clear if they were responding to a call when the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

No additional details were immediately made available.

This is a developing report. Check back for details.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.