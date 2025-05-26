Civilian dies, 2 LAPD officers injured in San Fernando Valley crash

A man died and two officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were injured after a traffic collision Monday, authorities confirmed.

The crash took place just before 2 p.m. in the area of 10900 West Saticoy Street in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision; one being driven by a civilian, and the other by a LAPD officer.

The civilian, identified only as a 70-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two LAPD officers were transported to a local hospital. As of 2:20 p.m., their conditions are not known. It's not clear if they were responding to a call when the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

No additional details were immediately made available.

This is a developing report. Check back for details.