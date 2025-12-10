City of Los Angeles adopts homeless RV-to-Home program

A new RV-to-Home program, which has already removed 150 RVs and housed nearly 300 people, has been adopted by the city of Los Angeles.

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez spoke of the program's success on Wednesday, as RVs were being towed from the streets in her district.

RV-to-Home program CBS LA

The RV-to-Home program was piloted in her district, and she said that people living in the RVs did not identify themselves as homeless … "in fact, nothing could be further from the truth," Rodriguez said.

Aside from connecting people with the appropriate housing, removing RVs that pose neighborhood health and safety hazards, and finding where to dispose of them were also key components of the program.

A nonprofit partnering with Rodriguez in the pilot program helped with outreach and interim housing. "With the right program and right protocols, these folks do want to give up these RVs, they do want to move into housing," said Kim Olsen, executive director of West Valley Homes Yes!

Rodriguez said they worked with recyclers to tow and dispose of the vehicles, with police garages temporarily storing RVs that have been towed. "Those vehicles aren't worth scrap metal; they have no value," Rodriguez said.

Funding for the program came through a $350 million grant from the Hilton Foundation. Following the program's initial success, an additional $5 million was awarded by the state for the program.