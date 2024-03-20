City of Long Beach institutes new code of conduct at public libraries

Long Beach announces new code of conduct at all public libraries

Long Beach announces new code of conduct at all public libraries

Long Beach announces new code of conduct at all public libraries

Long Beach city officials have implemented a new code of conduct that will be required at all public libraries, a decision they same comes on the heels of months of threatening an unsafe behavior by the unhoused community.

Libraries throughout the city evidenced by the dozens of tents set up outside of the buildings to find overnight shelter.

The Billie Jean King Library has been at the forefront of these issues in recent years, evening closing their doors temporarily after repeat series of harassment towards librarians and other staff.

Armando Martinez first visited the library with his children on Wednesday, experiencing something that a lot of people have reported in recent months.

"There was a fight that escalated inside that had to be separated by police," Martinez said. "It was so close to the children's area. It was an uncomfortable feeling."

It's things like these that have led city leaders to implement the new set of rules.

"I think this is about make sure anyone can have free access to our libraries in a way that is safe," said Mayor Rex Richardson at a city council meeting on Tuesday where the code of conduct was being discussed.

Council members voted in favor of the ordinance, that now gives local libraries the power to ban disruptive guests. Violations of the new law include "disruptive behavior, noise, offensive odors, health and sanitation hazards and bringing possessions, materials or objects into the library or facility which are likely to interfere with its used by others," according to the Long Beach City Attorney.

The city attorney also noted that violators could be banned for up to a year, and if a person fails to leave or returns to the library during that time, they could face a misdemeanor charge along with a $1,000 fine.

Homeless advocates oppose the new ordinance, saying that it makes it easier to criminalize homelessness, and that libraries are often utilized by the community to find shelter during hot or cold weather, use bathrooms or charge a phone or electronic.