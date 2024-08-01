CicLAvia announces its Hollywood takeover event

CicLAvia's next car-free event, dubbed "Meet the Hollywoods," promises to open up some of Los Angeles' most popular tourist destinations.

"Our Meet the Hollywoods program is exemplary of what CicLAvia Sundays are all about," said CicLAvia Executive Director Romel Pascual.

CicLAvia will close 6.6 miles of normally traffic-packed streets connecting East Hollywood, West Hollywood, and Hollywood to allow participants to explore the areas and be tourists in their own neighborhoods.

"Locals and tourists have the opportunity to experience iconic areas that may be familiar to them, but with an unexpected twist: in the absence of cars and polluting traffic, they have the freedom and safety to walk, bike, skate and stroll at their preferred pace" Pascual said.

What is CicLAvia?

CicLAvia started in 2010 as a way for people to reconnect with the neighborhoods where they live, work and shop. Its founders were inspired by a similar event called "ciclovía" in Bogotá, Colombia. For the past 14 years, the organization has held 54 car-free events around the city, promoting "people-powered transportation" like biking, skating and, of course, walking.

When is CicLAvia?

The free event will occur between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18. It will close portions of Hollywood Boulevard, Highland Avenue, and Santa Monica Boulevard to allow visitors the chance to visit one of the five hubs in West Hollywood, Plummer Park, Walk of Fame, Hollywood Blvd. and East Hollywood.

Each hub will feature family-friendly activities, restrooms, a water refilling station, basic bike repair, and first aid. The event will also offer free pedicabs to take visitors to each hub.

Street closures and detours

To navigate around CicLAvia, there will be car-crossing points at the following intersections:

Santa Monica Boulevard:

La Cienega Boulevard

Crescent Heights Boulevard

Fairfax Avenue

La Brea Avenue

Highland Avenue:

Fountain Avenue

Sunset Boulevard

Hollywood Boulevard:

Cahuenga Boulevard

Vine Street

Western Avenue

Normandie Avenue

Vermont Avenue

Here is a map of the CicLAvia route and the car passing points. CicLAvia

Rules and Restrictions



CicLAvia prohibits electric scooters, electric skateboards, hoverboards, electric unicycles, motorcycles and other vehicles that aren't "people-powered." Motorized wheelchairs are allowed.

Electric bikes are allowed with the following restrictions:

Class 1 e-bike pedal-assist are allowed

Class 2 e-bikes are allowed when the throttle is powered off

Class 3 e-bikes are allowed when pedal-assist is powered off



Visitors must dismount from their bikes while at any of the five hubs.