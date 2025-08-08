Woman trapped in LA-area Chuck E. Cheese game

Firefighters dealt with an unusual rescue at the Burbank Chuck E. Cheese restaurant Thursday afternoon. They freed a customer from one of the pizza parlor's games.

Video taken of the rescue shows a young woman on her knees within a plastic enclosure of the "Snow Day!" game with her arm somehow stuck.

Burbank Fire Department firefighters rescue a young woman from a Chuck E. Cheese game. KCAL News

Burbank Fire Department firefighters responded to a rescue call at the San Fernando Boulevard Chuck E. Cheese just before 3 p.m.

Crews were on scene for about 20 minutes and were able to free her hand, according to BFD. The department called it a minor incident and the young woman was not injured.

A Chuck E. Cheese spokesperson said the "Snow Day!" game does not pose a risk, but that the "young adult was playing one of the games intended for children and decided to stick their arm in a hole not intended for hands or arms."

After the rescue, the young woman stayed at the restaurant and "continued to enjoy an evening of fun with the family," the company spokesperson said in a statement.