Christina Applegate, who has MS, gets standing ovation at Emmys

Emmy Award-winning actress Christina Applegate, who in 2021 revealed that she'd been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, got a standing ovation at Monday night's Emmy Awards.

Applegate was the first presenter of the night. The "Dead to Me" and "Married with Children" actress used a cane as she came out to present the award.

"You're totally shaming me with disability by standing up," she joked. "It's fine. Body not by Ozempic."

Applegate presented the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

"It's been an honor to play funny, flawed, complex characters like the women nominated for supporting actress in a comedy series," she said.

Christina Applegate, a guest and host Anthony Anderson speak onstage at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Last year, Applegate talked about living with multiple sclerosis in an interview with Vanity Fair. She said she may give up acting on camera due to the challenges of the disease.

There are no tests to diagnose MS, but doctors look for similar signs and symptoms. While there is no known cure for the disease, symptoms can be treated with hopes of preventing them and slowing the progression of the disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Some people may have mild cases that require no treatment, others may take anti-inflammatory drugs, do plasma treatments, or disease-modifying therapies – however, those can come with more health risks.

Caitlin O'Kane contributed reporting.