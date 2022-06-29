CHP to ramp up patrols for July 4th weekend starting Friday

Beginning Friday, California Highway Patrol officers will ramp up patrols in Los Angeles County to catch impaired drivers over the holiday weekend.

According to the agency, the "maximum enforcement period" will start on Friday at 6 p.m. and continue through Monday at 11:59 p.m.

During the agency's annual Fourth of July crackdown, all available officers will hit the streets for targeted patrols.

"Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. "Speeding not only endangers your life but the lives of everyone on the roadway. Fill the holiday weekend with celebration and fun activities, not reckless choices that lead to tragedy."

Last year, 997 drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI statewide over the July 4th weekend.

Along with CHP, other local law enforcement agencies will be patrolling as part of the holiday traffic safety effort.