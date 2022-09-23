Watch CBS News
Person killed walking on 405 Freeway, 3 lanes shut down near Devonshire Street

By CBSLA Staff

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday in Granada Hills.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 3:15 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and Devonshire Street where they found the victim on the freeway, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim nor the make and model of the vehicle involved in the crash were not immediately known.

The crash closed three lanes of the freeway for several hours.

CBSLA Staff
First published on September 23, 2022 / 4:21 AM

