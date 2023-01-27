CHP sends advanced technology helicopter to help search for Mt. Baldy hikers

The search for two missing Mt. Baldy hikers, actor Julian Sands and Bob Gregory continues with the assistance of some advanced rescue technology.

The two hikers were not hiking together but both were reported as "missing" on Friday, Jan. 13. Weather conditions have hindered search and rescue efforts, with the The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reporting times when they had to put off ground crew searches because of the treacherous conditions.

CHP Valley Division Air Operations based in Auburn, CA joined the search efforts using their RECCO SAR Helicopter Detector.

RECCO is rescue technology used by organized rescue teams as an additional tool to more quickly locate people buried by an avalanche or lost in the outdoors, according to CHP Valley Division.

Valley Division Air Operations based in Auburn, CA recently received a request to participate in the search for missing hiker Julian Sands, in the San Gabriel Mountains near Ontario. Valley Division Air Operations regularly operates in the extreme terrain associated with the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range, searching for missing skiers or hikers. One piece of equipment Valley Division Air Operations uses in searches, is the RECCO SAR Helicopter Detector, one of only five in the continental U.S. RECCO is rescue technology used by organized rescue teams as an additional tool to more quickly locate people buried by an avalanche or lost in the outdoors. The RECCO SAR Helicopter Detector is capable or searching an area of 1 square mile in approximately 18 minutes. Valley Division Air Operations Crews will be continuing to work with allied agencies in searching the rugged terrain tomorrow. Interested in an exciting and rewarding career in law enforcement? Check out Jointhechp1000.com for more information. @chp_valleydivision @sanbernardinocountysheriff @china_lake_air_rescue @ocsheriff @lasdsar @riversidecountysheriff Fresno County Sheriff's Office @westvalleysearchandrescue @recco Posted by CHP - Valley Division Air Operations on Thursday, January 26, 2023