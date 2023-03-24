Watch CBS News
CHP seeks help of the public catching road rage shooter

California Highway Patrol investigators Thursday asked for the public's help identifying a suspect in a road-rage shooting on the 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley this week.

Police were called at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting in the northbound lanes at the Euclid Street exit, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.

A victim in a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata sedan sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, Smith said.

Police were working to identify the make and model of the suspect vehicle, Smith said. Investigators believe it is a black, early 2000s sedan. The driver was male and there was a male passenger as well, Smith added.

Anyone with information helpful to police was asked to call 714-622- 3600. Investigators were looking for witnesses or anyone who has helpful dash- cam video.

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

