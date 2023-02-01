Watch CBS News
Local News

CHP seeking help identifying suspect in fatal freeway shooting in Inglewood

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

California Highway Patrol investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood over the weekend. 

Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving reports of a crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway. 

When they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 644-9550.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 9:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.