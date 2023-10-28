Watch CBS News
Local News

CHP searching for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in East Los Angeles

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Investigators are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

The crash happened at around 7:10 p.m. on S. Downey Road, where the driver of a silver Honda Pilot struck a male pedestrian and fled the scene, according to California Highway Patrol. 

The victim, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. 

The driver was believed to have driven southbound on Downey Road, towards Telegraph Road as they fled. 

Investigators believe that the Honda Pilot will have considerable front-end damage after the collision. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (323) 980-4600.

First published on October 27, 2023 / 9:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.