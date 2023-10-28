CHP searching for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in East Los Angeles

Investigators are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The crash happened at around 7:10 p.m. on S. Downey Road, where the driver of a silver Honda Pilot struck a male pedestrian and fled the scene, according to California Highway Patrol.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

The driver was believed to have driven southbound on Downey Road, towards Telegraph Road as they fled.

Investigators believe that the Honda Pilot will have considerable front-end damage after the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (323) 980-4600.