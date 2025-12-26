CHP officers pursuing speeding car in Los Angeles

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of a speeding driver in Los Angeles.

The chase began in Hacienda Heights, officers said, when they witnessed the suspect, who was allegedly weaving in the road. When they tried to pull the driver over, they instead sped away.

SkyCal was overhead as the suspect, behind the wheel of a white SUV, fled from officers at speeds eclipsing 100 miles per hour on the westbound 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. Their headlights were off as they swerved around other vehicles.

At around 11:20 p.m., the driver briefly exited the freeway before promptly getting back on, this time heading east and then merging onto the northbound 605 Freeway.

